DJI, arguably the undisputed leader in drones, has launched the DJI Mini 2, the second generation of its incredibly small and affordable drone for consumers.

The Mini 2 brings a number of new features when compared to the original Mavic Mini, including "improved imaging capabilities, powerful flight performance, and significantly enhanced transmission technology for a longer and more reliable connection." It also offers more optimized pre-programmed flying modes to make entry into drone flying easier for those getting started. The drone still comes in at 249 grams, the magic weight that allows you to fly the drone without having to register with the FAA.

DJI President Roger Luo says that the Mini 2 is a solid iteration on an already impressive drone that has made the space more approachable to consumers.

"Mavic Mini was a monumental breakthrough for DJI and for drone pilots across the world, as its unprecedented combination of weight, safety, performance, and overall value became the entry point for countless new drone pilots and fans. DJI Mini 2 enhances those key aspects, packing larger drone performance in an approachable, small design in the safest drone category that is perfect for beginners and will also impress more experienced pilots."

The Mini 2 now features DJI's OcuSync 2.0 transmission technology, allowing the drone to reach a maximum flying range of 10 km, a 150% increase when compared to the original Mavic Mini. New motors will add an additional minute to flight time, now capable of up to 31 minutes.