DJI's newest drone, the Mavic Air 2 is now available from Apple's online store.

As reported by MacRumors:

As of today, Apple is selling the Mavic Air 2 in its online store, offering the drone on a standalone basis ($799.95) and in a combo package ($989.95) that also includes a carrying case, two extra batteries, a charging hub, and extra propellers.

The Mavic Air 2 features a 48MP sensor capable of shooting 4K video at 60fps, as well as HDR video and photos. Apple's website states:

Mavic Air 2 takes power and portability to the next level, offering advanced features in a compact form factor. Intelligent shooting functions and excellent image quality put aerial masterpieces within reach. Safer, smarter flight enables you to up your game while fully enjoying the creative process.

HDR video is provided by a "high-performance Quad Bayer image sensor", and the drone also supports HDR Panorama shots. It also features SmartPhoto Optimized Capture, which can optimize different camera parameters and can even recognize scene features like sunset, skies, grass, snow, and trees. It also has HyperLight for low-light conditions.

As mentioned, the Mavic Air 2 is also capable of shooting Hyperlapse in 8K, and selected modes through the app give you different options as to how these shots can be achieved.

The Mavic Air 2's control center, the OcuSync 2.0 has a range of up to 10km and 1080p resolution live stream. The Mavic Air 2 has a maximum battery life of 34 minutes and can fly up to 68kph.