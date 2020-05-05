What you need to know
- The DJI Mavic Air 2 is now available from Apple.com.
- It's the latest drone from DJI and can shoot in 4K/60fps.
- It also shoots in HDR and can shoot up to 8K Hyperlapse video.
DJI's newest drone, the Mavic Air 2 is now available from Apple's online store.
As reported by MacRumors:
As of today, Apple is selling the Mavic Air 2 in its online store, offering the drone on a standalone basis ($799.95) and in a combo package ($989.95) that also includes a carrying case, two extra batteries, a charging hub, and extra propellers.
The Mavic Air 2 features a 48MP sensor capable of shooting 4K video at 60fps, as well as HDR video and photos. Apple's website states:
Mavic Air 2 takes power and portability to the next level, offering advanced features in a compact form factor. Intelligent shooting functions and excellent image quality put aerial masterpieces within reach. Safer, smarter flight enables you to up your game while fully enjoying the creative process.
HDR video is provided by a "high-performance Quad Bayer image sensor", and the drone also supports HDR Panorama shots. It also features SmartPhoto Optimized Capture, which can optimize different camera parameters and can even recognize scene features like sunset, skies, grass, snow, and trees. It also has HyperLight for low-light conditions.
As mentioned, the Mavic Air 2 is also capable of shooting Hyperlapse in 8K, and selected modes through the app give you different options as to how these shots can be achieved.
The Mavic Air 2's control center, the OcuSync 2.0 has a range of up to 10km and 1080p resolution live stream. The Mavic Air 2 has a maximum battery life of 34 minutes and can fly up to 68kph.
Take to the skies
DJI Mavic Air 2
Shoot stunning 4K video and more!
The new Mavic Air 2 from DJI has a great range of features, and is the first of DJI's drone to support 4K/60fps
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google Drive gets Face ID and Touch ID 'Privacy Screen' for iOS
Google Drive for iOS has been updated. You can now secure your files using your iOS passcode, and access them with Face ID and Touch ID.
Doom Eternal EP weighs in on Mick Gordon, soundtrack controversy
There's been quite a bit of controversy over the past couple of weeks, as outraged fans learned that Mick Gordon would likely not be working with Bethesda in the future. Marty Stratton, Executive Producer on Doom Eternal, provided a lengthy statement in an open letter to the community regarding the situation.
Scissor switches have returned to the latest version of the MacBook Air
Scissor switches are back! Here’s all the important info on the keyboard on Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro and 2020 MacBook Air.
iPhone XR + Star Wars cases = A great combo
You need to keep your iPhone XR shielded from scratches and drops anyway, so why not put your money toward a case that speaks to you. These Star Wars cases offer hearty protection and flat-out look cool.