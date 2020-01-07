What you need to know
- The Phantom 4 Pro V 2.0 is DJI's top consumer-grade drone for creative and professional work.
- It had been off sale for some time.
- Instead of a replacement, DJI has announced today it's back on store shelves.
- 1-inch CMOS sensor that shoots 20MP stills and 4K60 video at 100mbps.
Fans of DJI's Phantom series of drones will be pleased to note that the company has now, finally, put the Phantom 4 Pro V 2.0 back on sale after a lengthy hiatus. Though not technically a CES 2020 announcement, the timing is extremely convenient, especially since there is no replacement to speak of.
And honestly, that's not even necessarily a bad thing. The Phantom 4 Pro V 2.0 was such an incredible piece of engineering when it first launched, it's still far from outdated today as it makes its return. Photographers and videographers will love the 20MP 1-inch CMOS sensor that can shoot 4K60 video at 100mbps bitrate and in D-Log for that ultimate control over color grading.
The Phantom 4 Pro V 2.0 boasts a flight time of up to 30 minutes and incredible signal strength and range thanks to its use of DJI's Ocusync 2.0 wireless technology. The same also allows it to work with the DJI Smart Controller, albeit it seems only as as beta feature. If you're interested in having a dedicated screen with your controller, there's one specially for the Phantom 4 Pro V 2.0 you can buy as an optional extra.
The Phantom 4 Pro V 2.0 is available to order now from the DJI Store starting at $1,729.
The king returns
DJI Phantom 4 Pro V 2.0
After a time away, it's back on sale
With a killer camera, incredible smart flying features, good flight time and incredible range and stability, the Phantom 4 Pro V 2.0 is still the cream of DJI's crop.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Give your MacBook a unique style with a real wood or stone Cover-Up Skin
You're not one to settle for "the usual" look for your MacBook. Cover-Up has you covered, with a genuine wood or stone MacBook skin.
Deutsche Bank: Apple will not repeat 86% growth surge in 2020
Deutsche analysts believe that Apple is unlikely to repeat its 2019 performance in which its stock grew by 86% across the year.
A Pokémon Direct is coming on January 9!
Ready for the next big announcement from Nintendo? Here's what you need to know!
Best Drones for kids in 2019
Drones can be a fun hobby to share with younger kids, but you'll want to start out with something that's kid-friendly andwallet-friendly, too. Here are some of the best drones you can buy for kids and novice pilots.