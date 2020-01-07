Fans of DJI's Phantom series of drones will be pleased to note that the company has now, finally, put the Phantom 4 Pro V 2.0 back on sale after a lengthy hiatus. Though not technically a CES 2020 announcement, the timing is extremely convenient, especially since there is no replacement to speak of.

And honestly, that's not even necessarily a bad thing. The Phantom 4 Pro V 2.0 was such an incredible piece of engineering when it first launched, it's still far from outdated today as it makes its return. Photographers and videographers will love the 20MP 1-inch CMOS sensor that can shoot 4K60 video at 100mbps bitrate and in D-Log for that ultimate control over color grading.

The Phantom 4 Pro V 2.0 boasts a flight time of up to 30 minutes and incredible signal strength and range thanks to its use of DJI's Ocusync 2.0 wireless technology. The same also allows it to work with the DJI Smart Controller, albeit it seems only as as beta feature. If you're interested in having a dedicated screen with your controller, there's one specially for the Phantom 4 Pro V 2.0 you can buy as an optional extra.

The Phantom 4 Pro V 2.0 is available to order now from the DJI Store starting at $1,729.