The brand new DJI OM 5 was announced today, letting users of devices like the iPhone 12 take professional-grade photos and videos with its smartphone stabilization technology.

From DJI:

DJI, the world's leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today launches DJI OM 5, a powerful yet easy-to-operate solution to help users effortlessly elevate their smartphone content creation. The latest addition to the popular Osmo Mobile series, the DJI OM 5 smartphone stabilizer has been upgraded with a new phone clamp and compact design complete with a built-in extension rod, and is smaller and lighter than any of its predecessors. Surpassing the possibilities of a traditional smartphone stabilizer, DJI OM5 features DJI's industry-leading 3-axis stabilization technology, a brand new ShotGuides feature, and improved ActiveTrack 4.0. Available in two new beautiful eye-catching colors, Sunset White and Athens Grey, DJI OM 5 helps users capture ultra-steady, unique video content with just a few taps.

The new OM 5 is a third smaller than the previous version and comes with a newly designed clamp that works over your smartphone's case for better protection. There's also a new extension rod for even more shooting angles and possibilities.

The new OM 5 is available for $159 in Sunset White and Athens gray, and that gets you a magnetic clamp, tripod, power cable, wrist strap, and storage pouch, making it the perfect accessory for the best iPhones for photographers.

DJI's app features new ShotGuides, featuring up to 30 sets of pre-set shooting tutorials, and automatic editing. It also features gesture control, DynamicZoom, features for timelapses, motionlapses, and hyperlapses, as well as panoramas.

You can read more about the new OM 5 here.