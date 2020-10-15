DJI has unveiled its two brand new gimbal devices in the Ronin lineup, the RS2 and RSC 2.

In a release Wednesday the company stated:

DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today expands the legacy of the highly popular and prestigious DJI Ronin series, by introducing the rebranded DJI RS 2 and DJI RSC 2. Redesigned and reimagined, both systems offer the filmmaking and content creation community an extremely robust, versatile, and professional 3-axis camera gimbal for their various needs. DJI RS 2 brings added strength and agility to creators using heavier camera systems such as DSLR and compact cinema cameras. At the same time, DJI RSC 2 was created to be more portable, meeting the needs of mirrorless and more compact camera operators.

The new RS 2 is a carbon fiber gimbal weighing less than three pounds, t can support a payload up to 10lbs and has 12 hours of battery life as well as quick-charge. It also has a new Titan Stabilization Algorithm, minimizing user input and making your shooting even more stable.

Likewise, the RSC 2 is an even more mobile gimbal, weighing just over two-and-a-half pounds. It also boasts 12 hours of battery life and can support a payload of up to 6.6 lbs.

Both work with DJI's app as well as a range of accessories for improving shooting.

You can read the full release and check out DJI's two brand new gimbals at DJI.com