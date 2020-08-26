Dji Om 4 GimbalSource: DJI

  • DJI has announced a new, magnetic gimbal.
  • The DJI IM 4 comes with fancy software and a magnetic mounting system.
  • It's available now for $149.

DJI has today announced a new magnetic phone gimbal, dubbed the DJI OM 4. It's designed to make it easy and quick to attach to your phone with a fancy magnetic mounting system that does away with awkward attachments and mounts.

Designed to be as portable as possible, the OM 4 folds so people can take it wherever they go, not just when they're heading out just to take that perfect picture.

The DJI OM 4's folding design makes it portable and convenient to take everywhere and the perfect companion for all of life's adventures, whether on upcoming road trips, video conferencing with friends far away or summertime grilling in the backyard with family. On a full charge, the DJI OM 4 offers an impressive battery life of 15 hours and can also be used as a portable battery charger if need be. With durable, premium materials made to last and its easy to use features, the DJI OM 4 will quickly integrate into daily life as the smartphone stabilizer you won't leave home without.

With built-in pre-programmed movements and modes users can take advantage of special gimbal movements and image stabilization including a sport mode, slow-motion, and more.

Battery life is said to be around 15 hours from a single charge and you can even use the gimbal as a portable battery pack if you need to top up your phone as well.

If all that sounds good, you're not wrong. The new DJI OM 4 is available for order now for $149.

