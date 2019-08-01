Best Answer: Anti-fatigue mats help with muscle fatigue for those whose careers require them to stand for long periods. If you've invested in an ergonomic, standing desk, then it would be worth it to invest in an anti-fatigue mat as well. The two items work together to help minimize muscle pain and to keep your blood flowing.

What is an anti-fatigue mat?

An anti-fatigue mat is essentially a mat that is used to help alleviate stress on your lower body due to standing for long periods. With the rising demand for ergonomic desks in your workplace, it only makes sense to want an ergonomic anti-fatigue mat as well.

Although standing has a ton of benefits compared to sitting for an 8-hour workday, being on your feet for that long can cause pain in your lower back, knees, and neck. The role of an anti-fatigue mat is to encourage the subtle movement of your muscles to keep your blood flowing. This action helps decrease the onset of fatigue in your lower extremities.

How does it work?

These mats are usually made out of a soft and flexible material like rubber or memory foam. The ideology behind the flexibility of the mat is that it causes your feet and the muscles in your legs to contract ever so slightly to keep your balance. This helps keep your blood flowing throughout your entire body, which also helps deliver more oxygen to your muscles.

When you stand on a flat and hard surface, your legs don't require much movement to keep you upright. This causes your blood to pool and makes it harder for your body to push oxygen through to your muscles to keep them awake and alert. That's when the pain starts.

Anti-fatigue mats are also made to absorb vibrations to make it more comfortable on your feet. They also help reduce slips and falls as they act as a grip on the floor. If you work in a warehouse, there are even mats that are insulated to resist electric shocks and fires.

Who should use an anti-fatigue mat?

If you work as a cashier, a chef, in a warehouse, as a professor lecturing at a podium, or anywhere else where your career involves standing for periods of two hours or more, then you should consider using an anti-fatigue mat. These mats are also great for people who suffer from lower back or neck pain. They will help absorb some of the pressure that is being put on your lower body from standing. You can even put them in your kitchen to help you while you cook or clean. It is important to get a mat that meets your needs and is suitable for your environment.