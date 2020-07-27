New photos that are said to show the 5.4-inch iPhone 12's display have appeared on Chinese social network Weibo.

The images were also shared to Twitter with blogger Digital Chat Station claiming that they show displays that will form part of the smaller iPhone 12. The images also suggest that the notch will be smaller than previous iPhones, given the scale offered by the hand that's shown.

There have been comflicting reports as to whether any of the 2020 iPhones wil have a different notch to previous models, however. The notch has remained the same size throughout its life – ever since its introduction as part of the iPhone X's shift away from the Home button in 2017.

Apple is expected to announce four new iPhones in September of October, with two iPhone 12 and two iPhone 12 Pro models in the offing. The exact launch window is still fluid given the impact the COVID-19 pandemicn has had on Apple's design and prototyping schedule.