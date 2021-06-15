Best answer: No. You can listen to Dolby Atmos in Apple Music with any headphones. If you listen to Apple Music with any pair of AirPods or modern Beats headphones, Dolby Atmos should automatically play if it's available. With any other headphones, you have to change the Dolby Atmos setting to "always-on."

What is Dolby Atmos?

With Dolby Atmos turned on, it's like listening to your music with surround sound. With stereo, you get left and right ear separation, but with Dolby Atmos, it actually feels like your music is surrounding you.

According to Apple,

Dolby Atmos is a revolutionary, immersive audio experience that enables artists to mix music, so the sound comes from all around and from above.

There are currently thousands of songs in Apple Music with Dolby Atmos, and Apple intends to eventually have its entire 75 million song catalog available. Dolby Atmos tracks are included in your Apple Music subscription for no additional charge.

What do I need to listen to Dolby Atmos in Apple Music?

The great news is you can use any pair of headphones to listen to Dolby Atmos in Apple Music. You will need to be on iOS 14.6 or above or MacOS 11.4 or above. The default setting for Dolby Atmos is "automatic," and with the "automatic" setting turned on, Apple with automatically play Dolby Atmos if it's available.

However, this will only work with AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, BeatsX, Beats Solo3 Wireless, Beats Studio3, Powerbeats3 Wireless, Beats Flex, Powerbeats Pro, or Beats Solo Pro. It will also work with the built-in speakers of a modern iPhone, iPad, or Mac. If you want to use any other headphones with Apple Music to listen to Dolby Atmos, you will need to change the setting to "always-on." To do this:

Go to settings. Tap music. Tap Dolby Atmos. Tap Always on.

That's all there is to it. You can jam out to tunes in Dolby Atmos with Apple Music.

How do I know I am listening to a Dolby Atmos track?