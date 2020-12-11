What you need to know
- A new Docker developer preview includes support for Apple silicon Macs.
Docker is now available with Apple silicon support, so long as you dont mind installing a preview build.
Docker announced an expanded developer preview yesterday, but alongside that was another announcement that noted the news we've been waiting for – Apple M1 support.
... today we have released to our preview users two exciting features that we know a lot of people have been waiting for: Docker Desktop on Apple M1 chips, and GPU support on WSL 2. To find out more about the Docker Developer Preview Program, read my colleague William Quiviger's blog post.
Docker is a great way to run apps and other software in a container that is exactly that, contained. It's a wonderful way to test things without installing them on a production machine, for example, and the addition of M1 support will be great news for anyone who has already jumped on the Apple silicon bandwagon with a new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, or Mac mini. The update will also support future Apple silicon chips, too.
Anyone can sign up for the developer preview, so M1 Mac owners should probably go and do that now.
