Best answer: It's not an ideal setup, but the Osmo Pocket and the DJI Mimo companion application do both work with the iPad, though a cable connection or buying the wireless module is your best option.

Supports both Lightning and USB-C connections

Out of the box, the DJI Osmo Pocket handheld camera supports devices with either a Lightning connector or a USB-C connector. DJI includes a connector for each in the box to hook up to the pogo pins on the Osmo Pocket, so you can use your smartphone connected directly to it and operate with the DJI Mimo app.

The same can also be said of the iPad and the new USB-C toting iPad Pro, although it would be pretty awkward and not really recommended, since the connector on the Osmo Pocket is not designed to hold the weight of a tablet.

But natively you can connect both Lightning and USB-C iPads directly to it.

Probably best to use a cable

The pogo pins aren't the only connector on the Osmo Pocket. The device charges over USB-C through the port on its base and port can also be used for output to a phone or tablet. You will get the same exact experience with the Mimo companion app as you would hook up to the included connector.

You don't get any cables in the box for this, so if you want to hook up your iPad you'll need the right cable. For the majority of folks who will be using an iPad with a Lightning connector, Apple's USB-C to Lightning cable is an easy suggestion. Pop this into the Osmo Pocket and connect your iPad with your regular USB-A to Lightning cable.

Going wireless