Best answer: Yes, the Jabra Elite 65t earbuds work well with Siri, since there's a button on the right earbud that invokes Siri for you. However, it can't invoke Siri like AirPods can; you can't simply say "Hey, Siri."

Siri at the tap of a button

If you want to ask Siri a question or get Siri to complete a task while wearing your Jabra Elite 65t earbuds, you'll have to press and hold the button on the right earbud until you hear a quick beep. After the beep, you'll hear the chime to let you know Siri is listening and you can talk to the assistant all you want.

The microphones on the Jabra Elite 65t make sure that Siri can always hear you clearly; however, the microphones don't work using the "Hey, Siri" command. Of course, if you're close enough to your actual iPhone, it will still hear the command and Siri will pop up on your phone.

Other controls on the Jabra Elite 65t

Invoking Siri isn't the only control that the Jabra Elite 65t have on board. You can control the volume by pressing the left earbud button. If you hold the left earbud button you can skip tracks, and the right earbud also allows you to Play/Pause whatever you're listening to.

AirPods 2 work with "Hey, Siri" command

If you really want the ability to invoke Siri by using the convenient "Hey, Siri" command regardless if your iPhone can hear you or not, AirPods are the way to go. With the amazing simple pairing process and superior connection with the onboard H1 chip, the AirPods really feel like an extension of your iPhone, rather than merely a pair of earbuds.