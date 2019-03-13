Best answer: Yes. If there's Zink paper installed, the camera automatically prints your photos as they're being taken. Otherwise, the camera will save the images to a microSD card, if one has been installed.

Paper = Pictures

The Kodak Printomatic instant camera uses 2-by-3-inch Zink Paper to print images almost immediately after they are shot. The photo paper, available in packs of 20 and 50 sheets, eliminates the need for film, cartridges, ink, and toner. Instead, you load the paper into the camera, and it prints photos in a single pass. As long as there is Zink Paper in the camera, each time you push the shutter button, an image will print.

Save for later use

You can save your images for later use with a compatible microSD card. When you have a card installed, but no paper, the image is only saved; when you have the paper in the camera, and there's also a card installed, your photo is printed and saved.

If you don't have a microSD card installed, you can still save photos internally, although with stricter limitations. The Printomatic stores up to three images at a time, which is less about long-term storage and more about having a queue of photos that you can print.

The Printomatic supports microSD cards up to 32GB, which isn't a lot by microSD standards, but should still offer plenty of room for photos.

Why the Kodak Printomatic?

The low-priced Kodak Printomatic weighs just 7.05 ounces and allows you to take photos in real-time. Available in seven colors, the device features a 10-megapixel camera with an f/2 aperture. You can print your pictures in color or black and white. The Zink Paper includes sticky material on the back for added flexibility. The camera also compares favorably to the similar Polaroid Snap.