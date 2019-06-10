Best Answer: Yes, a button on the bottom backside of the battery case, officially called the status button, allows you to control when the battery is turned on and off, which in turn determines when the battery case charges your iPhone. Whether you like having this control or would prefer that the battery turned on automatically when plugged into your iPhone is a personal preference.
What is the power button for and how do you use it?
The power button on the Mophie Juice Pack Access lets you turn the battery pack on and off. When turned on, the battery case charges your phone. When turned off, no charging occurs. This feature will be best used when you're away from an outlet or moving about.
To begin charging your phone, turn on the Juice Pack Access battery pack by holding down the status button for three seconds. When you want to stop the battery from charging, simply press the status button down for another three seconds to turn the battery case off. The backside of the case also features four LEDs. The number of LEDs that light up when the device is turned on gives you an idea for how much juice is left in the battery.
Some people will like the control this battery case gives while others would prefer that the case started charging your phone on its own. There really is no pro or con here; it just depends on what you'd prefer.
You don't need to use the power button in order to recharge the battery case itself. When placed on a wireless charging pad, the battery case and iPhone will automatically begin charging as soon as they touch the surface — no button pressing required!
The same goes for when you directly plug a USB-C cable into the bottom of the battery case for charging. The Juice Pack Access will immediately start recharging. Similarly, plugging the Lightning cable into the accessible phone port automatically begins charging your iPhone when the battery case is in place. You won't need to press any buttons for wired charging.
What makes the Juice Pack Access unique?
In addition to the power button, the accessibility this case gives you differs from others on the market. Both the battery case's USB-C port and the iPhone's Lightning port are accessible on the bottom. This allows you to charge the battery and phone using the USB-C, while plugging wired headphones or any other accessory into the Lightning port at the same time.
In order for the Lightning port to be accessible, the bottom of the case is open. This offers less protection than what you'd find on say Apple's Smart Battery Case, which completely covers the bottom section. But, as mentioned previously, access to the Lightning port at all times can be a major plus. Of course, this device also allows you to charge wirelessly. Just keep in mind that charging via cable is a much faster way to go.
The top section of the case disconnects from the bottom section, which is how you slide your iPhone in or out. While this could potentially be a problem, the plastic and rubber elements stick together well and shouldn't come apart too easily. You'll also appreciate that the outside rubber coating is smooth to the touch, making it easier to pull out of your pocket without a lot of resistance.
