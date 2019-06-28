According to Mophie, any of the company's charge stream products and most Qi-enabled charge pads will help charge your iPhone and case duo. This means you have a few options when deciding which wireless pad you want to buy. Whether wireless charging is a good idea will depend on how you use your iPhone.

The Mophie Juice Pack Access makes it so you can see the iPhone's Lightning port and the battery case's USB-C port at the same time. Due to this, there are a few different ways to charge your iPhone and battery case. Some are more effective than others. We've listed the various charging options based on how fast and how effectively they charge both devices:

Fastest and most effective: The USB-C port and Lightning port - If you want your iPhone and Juice Pack Access to both charge in a hurry, the best way to do it is to plug both in at the same time. It might be a little weird having two cables coming out of one area, but you'll be at full juice in no time.

Medium-fast and effective: The USB-C port - When you only plug the USB-C cable into the bottom of the Juice Pack Access, the battery case gives charging priority to your iPhone. Once your phone has reached a full battery, the power is directed to the battery case. It's not the fastest way, but at least it ensures that both devices get charged.

Semi-fast and half effective: The Lightning port - When you only plug the Lightning cable into the bottom of your iPhone power goes directly to the phone and doesn't get shared at all with the Juice Pack Access. You'll reach a full battery on your iPhone at a standard amount of time. However, your battery case will still need to get recharged. If you're in a hurry this is a good method, but it does leave your battery case hanging.

Slowest but effective: Charging Wirelessly - Your iPhone and the Juice Pack Access can both charge simply by being placed on top of a compatible charging pad. You won't need to turn on any buttons to get the process started. Many people complain openly about how slow wireless charging is for the Juice Pack Access. It's fine to use if you aren't planning on going anywhere, but if you need to charge either device quickly you should really use a cable.