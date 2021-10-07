Best answer: The Switch OLED will probably have Joy-Con drift. Nintendo hasn't mentioned that they plan to fix the Joy-Cons and said the new Joy-Cons are the same ones currently available. Players can purchase new controllers, but Nintendo's services also repair Joy-Cons with drift for free.

Nintendo isn't fixing the Joy-Cons, but...

For years, Switch owners have been trying to find a fix for Joy-Con drift. It's an issue with Nintendo Switch controllers where the game system registers movement when there isn't any. Players using Joy-Cons with drift will notice their character moving or menu items scrolling while not touching the controller.

In 2019, Nintendo released a statement about Joy-Con drift following a class-action lawsuit, and the game company's repair team is still fixing Joy-Cons with drift for free even if they're out of warranty. Because of the years-long problem, some players may be hoping the new Swith OLED will include update controllers that don't have drift. Unfortunately, it isn't looking good.

Nintendo's UK website posted a pretty clear answer saying:

"The Joy-Con controllers included with Nintendo Switch (OLED model) are the same as the controllers currently available."

In that case, controllers with drift might still ship with the new system, and it's the luck of the draw whether or not you'll get a defective one. Often, drift occurs after the contacts in the controller have worn down a bit. However, some people experience the problem directly after pulling their Joy-Cons from the box.

What's new in the Switch OLED