Best answer: Yes. You can pair your PowerBeats Pro to any Apple device that has your Apple ID account on it.
You can effortlessly pair your PowerBeats Pro earphones to your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more
If you're on the hunt for a versatile product that'll let you listen to tunes and rock out with your iPad, iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, iPod, and more, then look no further than the new PowerBeats Pro earphones.
Just like the AirPods, the PowerBeats Pro earphones can easily pair with a variety of Apple products. The main difference between the two? The PowerBeats are water resistant and aimed more at people who love to get their sweat on, while the AirPods are small and convenient and perfect for laying back with an audio book.
Apple's H1 chip allows you to pair your PowerBeats Pro to any Apple device that you're signed into with your Apple ID, making it ideal for anyone with a Apple Watch, Mac, iPhone, and everything in between. It allows you to quickly connect your earphones to any Apple device you want. It also makes them much more power efficient, so you can get more battery for your charge.
To pair your PowerBeats Pro earphones to your iPhone, just press the power button for one second next to your unlocked iPhone and follow the instructions on screen. If you want to know more about how to pair PowerBeats Pro to your device, check out our guide to pairing AirPods (it's pretty much the exact same!).
What devices are compatible?
To connect your PowerBeats Pro earphones, you're going to have to make sure your devices are up-to-date. With the iPhone, iPad and iPod touch models, you'll need to be running iOS 10 or later. Apple Watch models need watchOS 3 or later, and Mac models with macOS Sierra or later.
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6 Plus
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 5s
- iPhone 5c
- iPhone 5
- iPad Air (3rd Generation)
- iPad mini (5th Generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Generation)
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch
- iPad (6th Generation)
- iPad (5th Generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd Generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st Generation)
- iPad Pro 9.7-inch
- iPad mini 4
- iPad mini 3
- iPad mini 2
- iPad Air 2
- iPad Air (1st Generation)
- 12-inch MacBook
- 13-inch MacBook Air with Retina display
- 13-inch MacBook Air
- 11-inch MacBook Air
- 13-inch MacBook Pro - Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C)
- 13-inch MacBook Pro
- 15-inch MacBook Pro - Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C)
- 15-inch MacBook Pro
- 21.5-inch iMac - Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C)
- 21.5-inch iMac - Thunderbolt 2
- 27-inch iMac - Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C)
- 27-inch iMac - Thunderbolt 2
- iMac Pro
- Mac Pro
- Mac mini - Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C)
- Mac mini
- Series 4
- Series 3
- Series 2
- Series 1
- Apple TV 4K
- Apple TV HD
- iPod touch (6th Generation)
