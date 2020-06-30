Best answer: Yes! The Sonos Move speaker includes a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts up to 11 hours on a single charge. The battery is rated for up to 900 charges or three years of usage, and replacements are available extending the life of your investment.

Does the Sonos Move have a built-in battery?

The Sonos Move has a 36WH rechargeable lithium-ion battery inside that can power the speaker without having to be plugged in. Combined with IP56 weather resistance, wireless connectivity, and premium sound, the Sonos Move offers a ton of flexibility.

The Sonos Move is also the only speaker in the line that also features Bluetooth support. This means that everyone can join in on the fun by sharing their favorite tracks without a complicated pairing process.

Of course, the Sonos Move does work with Wi-Fi as well, so if you are just using it around your home, you can just grab it and go. If you have multiple Sonos speakers in the home, you can keep the tunes going as you walk from room to room. Plus, it works with Apple's AirPlay 2, enabling it to work with speakers from other manufacturers.

How long will the speaker last before needing to be recharged?

The Sonos Move can play music for up to 11 hours before needing to be recharged. However, there are a lot of factors that can impact battery life, including volume levels, ambient temperature, and which method you are using to stream your music to the speaker. When not in use and not on the charging base, the Sonos Move will last around 120 hours in standby mode.

How do I charge the Sonos Move?

Charging the Sonos Move is simple thanks to an included charging base that allows you to set it down without having to fiddle around with a cable. A set of contacts on the base delivers the juice when properly aligned, and release with ease for portable use. Additional charging bases can be purchased if you want the ultimate in convenience.

You can also charge the battery via USB-C through a port located on the back of the speaker. There are no special Sonos specific cables or power brick required; any USB-C cable and charger will work.

How long does it take to charge?

Even with its long battery life, charging the Move only takes a fraction of the time. The 18V, 1.2A charging base included with the Move fully recharges the speaker in around two hours.

Charging times via USB-C will vary, but Sonos recommends a 45W charger with power delivery for maximum performance.

What is the expected lifespan of the battery? Can it be replaced?

The Sonos Move's battery should get around three years of usage, or up to 900 charges, whichever comes first. Just like with playback, several factors will affect the longevity of the battery like temperature. Leaving the Sonos Move on the included charging base does not shorten its lifespan, so there is no need to worry about using it as a home speaker.

Replacement batteries are available for purchase directly from Sonos when the time comes. Sonos states that they are easily replaceable, without having to send your speaker in for professional service.