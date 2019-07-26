In a bit of a surprising turnup, NintendoLife just discovered something pretty awesome for DOOM fans: DOOM, DOOM II and DOOM 3 have all appeared on the Nintendo UK store! This was likely a reveal or announcement intended for QuakeCon 2019 that has had some listings go live a touch early.

You can't purchase these games yet and as of right now the listings aren't showing up in any non-UK Nintendo online stores, though that will almost certainly change soon. In the meanwhile, you can see the pages for each games right here: DOOM, DOOM II and DOOM 3. DOOM and DOOM II are both listed for £3.99 (about $5 USD) while DOOM 3 is listed for £7.99 (about $10 USD).

According to the listings, DOOM includes:

The expansion, Episode IV: Thy Flesh Consumed, with 9 additional action-packed levels

Local 4 player deathmatch

Local 4 player co-op

DOOM II includes:

The Master Levels, 20 additional levels made by the community and supervised by the developers

Local 4 player multiplayer

Local 4 player co-op*

DOOM 3 includes:

Resurrection of Evil expansion

The Lost Missions expansion

Remember that DOOM 2016 is available on the Nintendo Switch right now and DOOM Eternal should be releasing on November 22, 2019.