What you need to know
- DOOM, DOOM II and DOOM 3 have all just appeared on the Nintendo UK store page.
- According to their listings, the games will be released today.
- This was likely a reveal for QuakeCon 2019 that went live early.
- You can't purchase the games yet but that should change within the next several hours.
In a bit of a surprising turnup, NintendoLife just discovered something pretty awesome for DOOM fans: DOOM, DOOM II and DOOM 3 have all appeared on the Nintendo UK store! This was likely a reveal or announcement intended for QuakeCon 2019 that has had some listings go live a touch early.
You can't purchase these games yet and as of right now the listings aren't showing up in any non-UK Nintendo online stores, though that will almost certainly change soon. In the meanwhile, you can see the pages for each games right here: DOOM, DOOM II and DOOM 3. DOOM and DOOM II are both listed for £3.99 (about $5 USD) while DOOM 3 is listed for £7.99 (about $10 USD).
According to the listings, DOOM includes:
- The expansion, Episode IV: Thy Flesh Consumed, with 9 additional action-packed levels
- Local 4 player deathmatch
- Local 4 player co-op
DOOM II includes:
- The Master Levels, 20 additional levels made by the community and supervised by the developers
- Local 4 player multiplayer
- Local 4 player co-op*
DOOM 3 includes:
- Resurrection of Evil expansion
- The Lost Missions expansion
Remember that DOOM 2016 is available on the Nintendo Switch right now and DOOM Eternal should be releasing on November 22, 2019.
