What you need to know
- A Nintendo Switch version of Doom Eternal was announced long before the game's release on other platforms.
- This port is being developed by Panic Button specifically for the Switch.
- Doom Eternal is set to release for Nintendo Switch on December 8.
- It's a digital-only release for now.
Doom Eternal released for Xbox One, PC and PS4 back in March but the promised Nintendo Switch version has repeatedly gone without a date — until now. Today, Bethesda Softworks shared a new trailer, showing gameplay footage of the Nintendo Switch version and confirming Doom Eternal is releasing for Nintendo Switch on December 8. You can check out the gameplay trailer below.
This port has been developed by Panic Button, with support from Bethesda and id Software. Gyroscopic controls are supported, though these can be turned off if you'd prefer to play without them. Per the official FAQ, this is a digital-only release for now, available directly from the Nintendo eShop. The game is roughly 18.8GB to install, though this could change over time with patches.
The Battlemode multiplayer is still included, while The Ancient Gods: Part One DLC is not going to be available at launch and will instead arrive on Nintendo Switch at an unspecified later date. The Ancient Gods: Part Two DLC does not currently have a release date on any platform, so we'll have to see if that one arrives on Nintendo Switch at the same time.
