"Earth's climate has collapsed and your mission is to collect the precious remaining plant life and return it to the safety of the Doomsday Vault.

You're on a lone mission in a post-climate collapse Earth. Adventure around the world in your robotic suit and use your suit's tools and abilities to explore challenging environments. Navigate desolate landscapes, flooded cities, and derelict buildings to find seeds from critical plant species and return them to the safety of the Vault. Be aware, not everything is as it seems - you will need to evade the AI bots left behind to guard corporate interests.

Collect nutrients, restore Carbon Eaters, collect the seeds and nurture them in the Vault to create a sustainable crop."