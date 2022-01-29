Apple and Ed Farm have launched an initiative with the Dougherty County School System in Georgia that will see staff and students receive Apple products, services, and support.

DCSS announced:

The Dougherty County School System is launching a new technology initiative for its students, teachers, and staff as part of a collaboration with Apple and educational non-profit Ed Farm. The initiative will allow DCSS to expand and enhance its educational technology ecosystem districtwide.

Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said "When it comes to innovation, the Dougherty County School System embraces it, encourages it and rewards it, and so to work alongside Apple, a world leader in technological innovation, is impactful for us and our students in a multitude of ways. It's more than just technology. This collaboration embeds a full-time Apple Professional Learning Specialist in our community to build capacity among our teachers, instructional coaches and others."

From next year, all middle and elementary school students will receive an iPad and a Logitech Crayon, while all High school students will receive a MacBook Air with M1, which is one of the best MacBooks Apple has on offer thanks to its size, portability, battery life, and the power of Apple silicon.

Students will also be taught coding and app development, and Apple will provide on-site dedicated support to educators and staff. Teachers will also receive support and learning through Ed Farm.

Dyer said that Apple was "synonymous with innovation" in the world of technology and that the district was striving to be innovators in the education arena.