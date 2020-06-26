Apple Arcade has been quietly going about its business for almost a year now but it's continued to struggle for that top-notch game. That triple-A title, as gamers would say. It might just have landed in the form of Beyond a Steel Sky.

Available for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, this game arrives as the sequel to the cult classic that was Beneath a Steel Sky. And boy does it have some big names behind it.

From Charles Cecil, creator of the Broken Sword series, with art direction by Dave Gibbons, legendary comic book artist behind 'Watchmen', comes 'Beyond a Steel Sky', the long awaited sequel to the cult classic 'Beneath a Steel Sky'.

That sounds promising, right? Wait until you hear the premise. Oh, and GameSpot has a gameplay video of the PC version for you to feast your eyes on, too.