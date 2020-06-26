What you need to know
- You can download Beyond a Steel Sky from the App Store now.
- The game is the sequel to cult classic Beneath a Steel Sky.
- The game is available for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
Apple Arcade has been quietly going about its business for almost a year now but it's continued to struggle for that top-notch game. That triple-A title, as gamers would say. It might just have landed in the form of Beyond a Steel Sky.
Available for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, this game arrives as the sequel to the cult classic that was Beneath a Steel Sky. And boy does it have some big names behind it.
From Charles Cecil, creator of the Broken Sword series, with art direction by Dave Gibbons, legendary comic book artist behind 'Watchmen', comes 'Beyond a Steel Sky', the long awaited sequel to the cult classic 'Beneath a Steel Sky'.
That sounds promising, right? Wait until you hear the premise. Oh, and GameSpot has a gameplay video of the PC version for you to feast your eyes on, too.
You are Robert Foster. A child has been abducted in a brutal attack. You have vowed to bring him home. But the trail has led you from your community of desert wasteland dwellers, to Union City, one of the last remaining mega-cities in a world ravaged by shattering wars, and political meltdown.
Fortified and impenetrable, it is a utopia in which people live happily under the surveillance and control of a benign AI. But all is far from what it seems...
If by some miracle you're still reading this and not already downloading the game, here's the link to it in the App Store. Have fun!
Game on!
