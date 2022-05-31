Genshin Impact 2.7 'Hidden Dreams in the Depths' is now available for download in the App Store, adding new characters, events, and more.

Available for both iPhone and iPad, the big new version 2.7 update is a free download and will see gamers venture further into The Chasm as players battle to unravel its mysteries. Don't worry though, you'll do so with two new characters — Yelan and Kuki Shinobu — as well as new weapons in the form of Aqua Simulacra and Fading Twilight.

The new Genshin Impact 2.7 release notes have all the details, including some new events for you to play through: