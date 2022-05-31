What you need to know
- Genshin Impact 2.7 'Hidden Dreams in the Depths' is now available for download.
- The new update adds new characters, new weapons, and more to the already impressive title.
- Gamers can play for free on iPhone and iPad.
Genshin Impact 2.7 'Hidden Dreams in the Depths' is now available for download in the App Store, adding new characters, events, and more.
Available for both iPhone and iPad, the big new version 2.7 update is a free download and will see gamers venture further into The Chasm as players battle to unravel its mysteries. Don't worry though, you'll do so with two new characters — Yelan and Kuki Shinobu — as well as new weapons in the form of Aqua Simulacra and Fading Twilight.
The new Genshin Impact 2.7 release notes have all the details, including some new events for you to play through:
Version 2.7 "Hidden Dreams in the Depths" is now available!
- New Characters: Yelan and Kuki Shinobu
- New Events: Version Main Event "Perilous Trail" and Music Game Event "The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival"
- New Stories: New Story Quest and Hangout Event
- New Weapons: Aqua Simulacra and Fading Twilight
The mysteries in the depths of The Chasm are complicated and bewildering, and people have gathered here for different purposes.
The mountains and valleys stay silent while the visitors' thoughts are in turmoil. Nevertheless, the path to finding answers is unclear.
Where daylight falls, there are still things left to be done and wishes to be fulfilled.
Genshin Impact was already one of the best iPhone games in the App Store and this update ensures it goes from strength to strength.
Genshin Impact is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases and you can grab it from the App Store right now. Those who already have the game installed might already have the update ready and waiting if you have automatic updates installed. Everyone else can check for updates in the App Store now.
If you want to upgrade your iPhone and iPad gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.
