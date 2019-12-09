What you need to know
- Old challenges will appear in this version of the game, as well as some new ones that are better suited for the Nintendo Switch
- Motion controls will be present in Brain Training.
- You can compete with your friends and family, all you need is some Joy-Cons and the urge to win.
- It can be played on the Nintendo Lite, but you will need Joy-Cons.
- It is coming out on January the 3rd, straight after Christma!
Brain Training is an amazing little game that first came out in 2005 on the Nintendo DS. It was fantastic for helping to practice the simplest of things such as maths, as well as helping increase your brain power with memory games. Over 14 years later and we're getting the chance to play the game again, only this time on the Nintendo Switch.
The announcement came from the Nintendo UK account, which also included a video of gameplay.
Dr Kawashima's #BrainTraining for #NintendoSwitch arrives on 03/01/20! Get ready to challenge your brain with a variety of classic and new exercises! 🧠— Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) October 11, 2019
Find out more: https://t.co/wXmjXfTiaA pic.twitter.com/uP4QhA6nJb
You'll also be able to play Brain Training online, going up against your friends to see who has the bigger brain age. But don't worry, you can also compete against the entire world too as long as you have a Nintendo Online Membership. But this Brain Training isn't just the same old game either, the Nintendo Switch version actually includes motion controls in order to play and complete certain puzzles as well.
Dr Kawashima's Brain Training is set to release on the Nintendo Switch on Janaury the 3rd, 2020.
