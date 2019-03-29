Dragon's Dogma is an open world roleplaying adventure in a third-person perspective. You and three AI robots, known as Pawns, are a four-man army of chaos. The Pawns are able to take simple commands, fight independently, and develop fighting styles based on the way YOU play the game. The story revolves around a hero attempting to hunt down and kill a dragon who stole their heart. Not in a romantic way, you're not Donkey from Shrek here. It was taken from the hero in a magical way where, somehow, you're still able to live even though the essence of it is missing from your soul. How does character creation work?

At the beginning of character creation, you get to decide the gender and appearance of your character. There are nine vocations to choose from and each one comes with their own unique abilities and skill sets. The three Basic vocations are Fighter, Strider, and Mage. From there you level-up to Advanced vocations and Hybrid vocations. Fighter uses swords, shields, and heavy armor sets.

This version contained all original content, a new questline region called Bitterblack Isle, all DLC content, and upgrades for skills, monsters, weapons, and armor. Its also been mentioned by Capcom, and on the official Amazon pre-order page, that the Nintendo Switch edition will include a revamped user interface. Where can I get it? You can pre-order Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen on Amazon for $30! There aren't any pre-order bonuses, but it'll be nice to own a physical copy of a re-released game for the Nintendo Switch!