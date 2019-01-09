Look! Up in the Sky! Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Is it a drone? Is it a cell phone case? Or is it the AEE SELFLY ™: a smartphone case with a drone that's built right in, making it the first device of its kind and first of its class?!
Oh. Yeah. I guess that's what it is!
Introducing the AEE SELFLY ™, a smartphone case/drone hybrid that allows users to snap selfies and aerial photos and videos from literally anywhere!
How does it work? Well with just the touch of a button, the drone detaches from the case soars into the air, allowing for a variety of different heights and angles that your arm and a selfie stick just can't match.
Using the screen on your smartphone, you can adjust the drone using high-end stabilization technology. The drone is even equipped with 1080P full HD video capability and has a flight time of up to four minutes, so you can capture some pretty stellar mini-drone footage!
Now I know what your thinking: this super, cool super selfie tech that seems like something out of Rainbow Six Siege meets Keeping Up with the Kardashians must cost, like, a bajillion dollars, right?
Wrong! You'll be able to pick up this case for around $130.
What do you think?!
Are you someone who would get a lot of use out of this case-meets-drone? Maybe you'd use it for other things besides selfies? Let us know what your thoughts are on the AEE SELFLY ™ in the comments down below and what other tech you're super excited for at CES!