Look! Up in the Sky! Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Is it a drone? Is it a cell phone case? Or is it the AEE SELFLY ™: a smartphone case with a drone that's built right in, making it the first device of its kind and first of its class?!

Oh. Yeah. I guess that's what it is!

Introducing the AEE SELFLY ™, a smartphone case/drone hybrid that allows users to snap selfies and aerial photos and videos from literally anywhere!

How does it work? Well with just the touch of a button, the drone detaches from the case soars into the air, allowing for a variety of different heights and angles that your arm and a selfie stick just can't match.

Using the screen on your smartphone, you can adjust the drone using high-end stabilization technology. The drone is even equipped with 1080P full HD video capability and has a flight time of up to four minutes, so you can capture some pretty stellar mini-drone footage!