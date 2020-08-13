What you need to know
- There's a new concept video with a ton of concepts inside.
- Not all of them are anything like what we'll see being announced.
- But a couple are pretty accurate.
Who doesn't enjoy watching a good iPhone concept video? Lucky for you, we have not just one of them but a veritable smorgasbord of concept videos all rolled into one. One eight-minute video, to be exact.
Courtesy of ConceptsiPhone on YouTube, this new video is actually a combination of other videos that have been released in recent weeks and months and it's an interesting watch. Not least to see some of the wild concepts that have been offered up for iPhone 12.
Apple is set to announce two iPhone 12 and two iPhone 12 Pro models, although the exact timing is up for debate. Leaker Jon Prosser recently claimed to have all the answers, with the best iPhones coming at some point in November. They do say that good things come to those who wait, right?
New, adjusted Apple dates!— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 12, 2020
Apple Watch & iPad
- Via press release
- Week 37 w/c Sep 7
iPhone 12 event
- Week 42 w/c Oct 12
iPhone 12 devices
- Preorders week 42 w/c Oct 12
- Shipping week 43 w/c Oct 19
iPhone 12 Pro devices
- Preorder and shipping in Nov (no exact date yet)
We might have to wait a little longer for Apple to give us new iPhones, but we're still expecting iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, macOS 11 Big Sur, and tvOS 14 to arrive at some point next month. Bring it!
