Who doesn't enjoy watching a good iPhone concept video? Lucky for you, we have not just one of them but a veritable smorgasbord of concept videos all rolled into one. One eight-minute video, to be exact.

Courtesy of ConceptsiPhone on YouTube, this new video is actually a combination of other videos that have been released in recent weeks and months and it's an interesting watch. Not least to see some of the wild concepts that have been offered up for iPhone 12.