Popular file syncing service Dropbox has begun to test a new Apple silicon version of its Mac app, removing its reliance on the Rosetta emulation that the current version uses.

Having come under fire for initially saying it wouldn't build an Apple silicon-native app, the company later changed tune and said that it would get a new version ready in the first half of 2022. Now, according to a MacRumors report, the outfit is getting ready for the first beta testers to try it out.

Now, one week into the new year, Dropbox is seemingly fulfilling its promise. Dropbox has told MacRumors that it has begun testing native Apple silicon support with a small batch of its Mac user base and that it plans to offer all users who run the beta of its Mac app native Apple silicon support by the end of January.

While Dropbox does function as-is, the move to a native Apple silicon build would allow for improved performance and power efficiency, something that Dropbox hasn't been known for over the years. Dropbox still remains one of the best Mac apps for syncing files between devices and the web, but only just. This new app will definitely help the company rebuild its relationship with Mac users once it's available to everyone later this year.

Those on the current Dropbox betas should probably keep their eyes peeled between now and the beginning of February.