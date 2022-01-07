What you need to know
- Dropbox is finally working on a new version of its app that is M1-native.
- Dropbox currently works on M1 Macs but uses Apple's Rosetta emulation.
- The new test will roll out to Dropbox's beta users by the end of this month.
Popular file syncing service Dropbox has begun to test a new Apple silicon version of its Mac app, removing its reliance on the Rosetta emulation that the current version uses.
Having come under fire for initially saying it wouldn't build an Apple silicon-native app, the company later changed tune and said that it would get a new version ready in the first half of 2022. Now, according to a MacRumors report, the outfit is getting ready for the first beta testers to try it out.
Now, one week into the new year, Dropbox is seemingly fulfilling its promise. Dropbox has told MacRumors that it has begun testing native Apple silicon support with a small batch of its Mac user base and that it plans to offer all users who run the beta of its Mac app native Apple silicon support by the end of January.
While Dropbox does function as-is, the move to a native Apple silicon build would allow for improved performance and power efficiency, something that Dropbox hasn't been known for over the years. Dropbox still remains one of the best Mac apps for syncing files between devices and the web, but only just. This new app will definitely help the company rebuild its relationship with Mac users once it's available to everyone later this year.
Those on the current Dropbox betas should probably keep their eyes peeled between now and the beginning of February.
Twitter is testing letting people retweet and add a video reaction
Social network Twitter) is testing a change that allows people to retweet something and then adds their own video-based reaction.
Leaker: 'Too many compromises' for foldable iPhone, but work is ongoing
A folding iPhone feels like something that will surely happen eventually, but for now, one leaker says Apple believes there are "too many compromises" in play and is instead "playing the long game."
Review: Go the extra mile with Coros Vertix 2
Coros Vertix 2 is a great watch for runners and outdoor explorers alike. It boasts exceptional battery life and new, advanced features making it the perfect adventure watch.
A mirrorless camera will make your perfect shot even better
So you’re on the hunt for a mirrorless camera: Where do you start?! We have answers. These are the best mirrorless available this year.