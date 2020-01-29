What you need to know
- Dropbox has been updated to support dark mode.
- The iPhone and iPad update can be downloaded now.
- The app now obeys your device's Dark Mode setting.
Popular cloud storage app Dropbox has now updated its iPhone and iPad app to support dark mode. The feature was added in iOS 13 and iPadOS 13, and now Dropbox fully supports it as well.
The updated Dropbox app arrived on the App Store yesterday and is a free update to the already-free app. If you have automatic app updates installed, you probably already have it.
What's new:
• Dark mode! You can now turn dark mode on in your phone's display settings.
As the release notes point out, Dropbox will now obey your device's dark mode setting. Now you won't be running around in dark mode and then be blinded by Dropbox every time you go to find a file!
There doesn't appear to be any other changes in this update – at least, nothing visible – but it's well worth downloading if you're a dark mode fan.
And who isn't? After all, tests show that it extends your battery life by as much as 30% on OLED iPhones.
