Popular cloud storage app Dropbox has now updated its iPhone and iPad app to support dark mode. The feature was added in iOS 13 and iPadOS 13, and now Dropbox fully supports it as well.

The updated Dropbox app arrived on the App Store yesterday and is a free update to the already-free app. If you have automatic app updates installed, you probably already have it.

What's new: • Dark mode! You can now turn dark mode on in your phone's display settings.

As the release notes point out, Dropbox will now obey your device's dark mode setting. Now you won't be running around in dark mode and then be blinded by Dropbox every time you go to find a file!