Update, October 28 (6:45 pm ET): Dropbox says that it plans to release native support for Apple silicon in the first half of 2022

Dropbox still doesn't support Apple silicon on devices like the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 and MacBook Air with M1, or Apple's new best MacBook the MacBook Pro (2021), and the company says the issue still needs more votes before it can move ahead, leaving customers furious.

As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple silicon support for Dropbox hasn't surfaced almost a year after Apple unveiled Apple silicon and its first range of M1 Macs. A very popular thread started in June is rising up the ranks of Dropbox's forum, and states:

Please can you upgrade the Dropbox app so that it works natively on Apple Silicon Macs (M1) without Rosetta. Rosetta is not an option as it annihilates the battery. This may be a duplicate of the below idea however that started for ARM processors in general and you haven't looked at it in 6 years so starting an Apple specific idea in the hope you see it.

Despite having over 400 votes and a slew of angry comments, the status of the issue is still listed by Dropbox as 'needs more votes', a fact that has left customers pretty bewildered recently.

Renewed comments noted:

I don't have my M1 Mac yet but I was astonished to find out that this is even a thing! Make the app a native M1 app or I may be forced to look for alternatives. It's that simple. It's 2021. This should be a recompile at this point. If it's not then that calls more of your tech into question. And that would be more astonishing (and disappointing)

Another stated "We seriously have to vote for native support? How is this not a development priority?"

Some customers who clearly don't want to wait say they've already moved on from Dropbox to other cloud storage solutions. As noted by the original poster, Rosetta does work with Dropbox but really hogs battery life and resources, meaning it's not really a feasible option for users at this point.