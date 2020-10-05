What you need to know
- Due has been updated to version 20.10.
- The update adds new iOS 14 Home screen widgets.
- Now you don't need to open the app just to see your reminders.
The wonderful timer and reminder app Due has been updated with support for Widgets following the arrival of iOS 14. Now, users don't need to do any more than glance at their Home screen to see how they are getting on with their reminders.
The widgets will show which reminders are due and overdue, giving users an instant view of what's going on in the app without having to first open the app. Tapping the widget will open Due proper as well.
With widgets, you can now see at a glance what is overdue and what is due soon. The medium-sized widget also gives you shortcuts to jump right into adding and searching reminders, as well as viewing your timers. Stay on top of your reminders even without launching Due.
You can get your hands on the newly updated Due from the App Store right now for $7.99. That gets you the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch app while an in-app purchase is also available. You can find out more about the Due payment system on the app's website.
