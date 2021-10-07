A new report claims that a Dutch antitrust authority has demanded Apple make changes to its App Store and in-app payments over anti-competitive behavior.

From Reuters:

The Dutch antitrust authority has found that Apple's rules requiring software developers to use its in-app payment system are anti-competitive and ordered it to make changes, four people familiar with the matter said, in the latest regulatory setback for the iPhone maker

A probe into the App Store on the back of complaints from dating market apps including Tinder developer Match Group has thrown up anti-competitive findings, and now the Netherlands wants change:

The Netherlands' Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) last month informed the U.S. technology giant of its decision, making it the first antitrust regulator to make a finding the company has abused market power in the app store, though Apple is facing challenges in multiple countries.

No fine has been raised against Apple but the body has apparently demanded changes to Apple's in-app payment system.

The news sounds similar to a new law in South Korea that will stop Apple mandating developers use its own in-app purchase methods on devices like the iPhone 13 and its other best iPhones. From August:

The law is an amendment to the Telecommunications Business Act that will prevent Apple and Google from requiring that developers use their own in-app payment methods on places like the iOS App Store and Google Play. The law also has provisions for preventing unreasonable delay to approval of apps or deleting them from the marketplace so as to prevent retalation. Failure to comply could mean massive fines for Apple, up to 3% of the company's total revenue in the country. It means developers will be able to process payments using methods other than Apple's in-app purchase methods, potentially depriving Apple of its commission on transactions, although the company has previously said it would still need to collect commission from developers even if they used other payment methods.

According to the report, Apple is seeking a court injunction to stop the ruling from being published whilst it appeals the decision, suggesting the company plans to fight the decision.