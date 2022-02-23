Apple's recent HomePod Software 15.4 beta 4 release adds support for dutch voice recognition to Siri, allowing it to differentiate between different people when the speak.

The new update was made available to invited beta testers alongside the recent iOS 15.4 beta update and it's one that will allow dutch users to configure Siri to recognize their voice and then handle persona requests based on who is making them. However, the feature is an interesting one considering the fact Apple's HomePod mini isn't available in the country — adding further fuel to the belief that Apple will make the speaker available as soon as next month's rumored March 8 event.

The upgraded Siri support was first spotted by iCulture with the outlet noting that both iOS 15.4 beta 4 and HomePod Software 15.4 beta 4 are needed for the change to appear.

Via machine translation:

After installing the latest beta of iOS 15.4 and the beta of HomePod software update 15.4, we noticed that the "Voice Recognition Not Available" message is no longer present in the Personal Request settings. Previously, when using Dutch Siri , you also received a screen explaining that you must choose a language supported by Siri in order to use voice recognition. In iOS 15.4 this has been replaced by an introduction screen about how voice recognition works on the HomePod , also in combination with Dutch Siri.

If Apple is indeed going to expand HomePod mini availability the March event could turn out to be a big one. Rumors of a new MacBook Pro and new 5G iPhone SE are just the start of what could be announced at an event that now seems increasingly likely to take place in a couple of weeks.