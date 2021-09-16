What you need to know
- Early benchmarks have shown that the new iPhone 13 lineup is full of fast phones.
- Tests show that the iPhone 13 Pro's extra GPU core ensures it handily beats out the iPhone 13 in some tests.
After announcing iPhone 13 earlier this week, Apple said that devices will be on sale next Friday, September 24. We don't need to wait that long to see just how speedy that new A15 Bionic chip is, though — early benchmarks are already appearing online. And as expected, these new handsets are fast.
According to a handful of Geekbench GPU tests that have already appeared online, the iPhone 13 Pro appears to be around 55% faster than the outgoing iPhone 12 Pro. Similarly, iPhone 13 is around 15% faster than the iPhone 12.
While both iPhones are faster than their older counterparts, the gulf between iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 is obvious. With Geekbench Metal scores of 14216 and 10608 respectively, it seems the former's extra GPU core is hard at work. As a reminder, iPhone 13 has a four-core GPU, while the GPU inside iPhone 13 Pro has five cores.
As numbers first spied by MacRumors show, the gap is smaller in terms of raw CPU performance. In fact, the identical CPU cores used by both iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro ensure almost identical scores — around 1730 each.
All of this again goes to show that iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, will be the best iPhones for anyone looking to game or run graphics-intensive apps on their devices.
The new round of iPhones goes up for pre-order tomorrow, with devices available in-store next week. Do these benchmarks change your buying plans at all?
