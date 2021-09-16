After announcing iPhone 13 earlier this week, Apple said that devices will be on sale next Friday, September 24. We don't need to wait that long to see just how speedy that new A15 Bionic chip is, though — early benchmarks are already appearing online. And as expected, these new handsets are fast.

According to a handful of Geekbench GPU tests that have already appeared online, the iPhone 13 Pro appears to be around 55% faster than the outgoing iPhone 12 Pro. Similarly, iPhone 13 is around 15% faster than the iPhone 12.

While both iPhones are faster than their older counterparts, the gulf between iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 is obvious. With Geekbench Metal scores of 14216 and 10608 respectively, it seems the former's extra GPU core is hard at work. As a reminder, iPhone 13 has a four-core GPU, while the GPU inside iPhone 13 Pro has five cores.