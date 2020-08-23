Ok, hold on, I think that's all the news as of this writing — there's certainly been a lot , that's for sure.

Another week is behind us, which means one less week in 2020. I've had enough of this year — haven't we all? Anyways, let's dive right in to what's happened in the past week (hint: there's more Epic versus Apple controversy).

One may argue that Epic is trying to make things better for all developers in the App Store, because it's well-known that Apple rules it with an iron fist. But again, I find it hard to feel bad for Epic when they violated the terms of service of being in the App Store by trying to bypass the App Store's in-app payment system — after all, it is Apple's App Store, and they set the rules. And if Epic claims that they are trying to bring equality for all developers in the App Store, then why were they trying to get special treatment, as it was just revealed Friday afternoon? Last I checked, "fair and equal" doesn't involve getting special treatment.

I am not a legal expert by any means, but this entire thing is a huge mess for both sides. This is especially true for the part where Apple is threatening to block access to Unreal Engine, which is used by a lot of other developers for games, including Apple Arcade titles. I am hoping that all these other games using Unreal Engine will continue to remain playable, but if they're blocked, I'm not sure how that's going to turn out. I guess we'll find out once the hearing about the restraining order starts tomorrow.

But enough about the Epic versus Apple thing. September is approaching, and eagle-eyed people spotted a YouTube "test" on Apple's channel for September 10. While Apple has a history of holding events on September 10 in previous years, that date falls on a Thursday this year, which feels out of place. Normally, Apple holds events on Mondays or Tuesdays, depending on what event it is. I'm a little skeptical of this, and our own Bryan M. Wolfe wrote up a nice editorial about this very topic, so make sure go give it a read if you haven't already. I am fully expecting an event in September, with the iPhones launching later in October (or even later), but the event date? Yeah, I don't know about that one, folks.

If you're super eager for the iPhone 12, then perhaps this iPhone 12 trailer concept video will satisfy your hunger for the time being.