The start of a new year is the perfect time to look forward, set some resolutions and intentions, and plan out the next 12 months. Now that we've got the CES craziness out of the way, we can turn our attention to what our favorite fruit-themed company has in store for 2022. It turns out, it's a lot. The year ahead In various articles to kick the year off, we've looked at Apple's product lineup to find the next logical steps for the company. We also spent a little time speculating on things to come in the hopes that we can somehow will them into existence. There are two products clearly lagging behind the rest of the pack when it comes to hardware upgrades, and those are the new MacBook Air and the 2022 iPad Air. Despite still being excellent devices, both Air-branded products are letting the side down when it comes to hardware. We're expecting a substantial MacBook Air update this year and maybe a more minor spec bump for the iPad Air to get it at least in line with the iPad mini 6 that outpaces it currently.

A little more in the realm of wishcasting is our look at the Apple TV in 2022. Though it did get updated in 2021, it was a minor spec bump and not a fundamental re-thinking of the category. For the fifteenth (yes, fifteenth) anniversary of the product's debut, we took a look back at the device's history and laid out where we think the Apple TV needs to go in 2022 and beyond. It's not all hardware, though, as we dived into the slate of upcoming Apple TV+ content which has seemingly exploded out of nowhere. There's certainly a lot of Apple TV+ shows and movies to look forward to over the next year or so. We also spoke to several industry experts to get their insight into what Apple has in store for 2022. If you don't believe Apple is in for a bumper year, check out their predictions. iPhone at 15