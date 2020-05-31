Welcome back to another week of From the Editor's Desk, iMorians. And it's been quite a whirlwind of a week, all things considered. Now, let's jump right into the fun stuff.
Another week has passed, which means more iPhone 12 rumors stirring in the pot. This week, we got a new iPhone 12 Pro concept video, which also showcases a potential Navy Blue color option that may replace Midnight Green.
Now, blue isn't one of my favorite colors, but green is. The problem with Midnight Green, though, is that doesn't look all that much different from Space Gray when held in certain lighting. I like my Midnight Green iPhone 11 Pro, but I honestly wish that the green color would have been something more akin to hunter green, or something similar. However, I'm always trying to get the new color that Apple releases for iPhones, so if they do have a Navy Blue option, I would snatch it up. Plus, that Navy Blue option looks pretty nice — it's a muted dark color like Space Gray, but it's different enough to feel fresh.
The concept video also talks about some other rumored iPhone 12 Pro features, such as the new body design with flat edges (yes, please), a smaller notch (I would love this), new 120Hz Super Retina XDR Display, LiDAR scanner, A14 Bionic, and 5G support.
Regardless of whether or not the next iPhone will be anything like these rumors, it is certain that it will come with iOS 14, which we will have a better look at next month. Speaking of iOS 14, one of the hot concepts lately is Home screen widgets, which I would honestly welcome with open arms. As our own Joe Keller stated, "it's time for widgets to come to the iPhone Home screen." These concepts appear to be similar to Windows Phone Live Tiles, which won't be a copy of what Android provides, but a big improvement over what we have now.
I've been wanting to see better widgets on iOS for years now, and these new concepts excite me as well. Seeing the icons on the Home screen turn into a widget that displays the info you want to see, and then seamlessly transform back would be functional and practical, as you don't even need to switch screens to get that info.
Right now, the Home screen is just icons that don't do much, because you have to launch the app to get the information you need. The Home screen is stale – the last major change was back with iOS 7. So adding Home screen widgets would spice things up and give us all more options and personalization to turn our iPhones and iPads into our own machines. As Keller puts it, these icon widgets would make our most personal devices even more personal. If you haven't had a chance to read his piece about Home screen widgets, make sure to give it a gander.
Either way, both the iPhone 12 Pro and iOS 14 widget concepts are just that — concepts. They may or may not be what we actually see later this year, so it's best to take it all with a grain of salt. But it's still quite exciting to think about!
In other news, if you want to spice up your iPhone, then you should slap a new wallpaper on it. I've rounded up a few of my favorites here, so make sure to take a look if you want some new walls.
Anyways, that about wraps it up for this week. Until we meet again, iMorians.
- Christine Romero-Chan
