Now, I'm not entirely sure how likely this rumor is, and part of me thinks it may be unlikely to see for the next iMac, which will no doubt have the next-generation M1 chip inside it (M1X?). Still, if this is going to be something we'll see this year, then yeah, I would definitely pick up the rose gold one, for sure! Well, if I didn't just buy an iMac and also had more money, anyways...

The colored iMacs would certainly be a refreshing way to shake things up. The iMac has retained the same design for the past several years, and it has always been in the silver color (unless you got the iMac Pro, which was that sleek Space Gray). I think this would also be a nice throwback to when iMacs actually did come in bright, vibrant colors — who didn't enjoy the colorful iMac G3 line? I remember back in middle school, when those were around, I always fawned over them and got excited every time I got a chance to use one.

The biggest report to come out this week is the possibility of colored iMacs . According to this rumor from Jon Prosser, who has had a decent track record with Apple leaks, the next iMac may come in five colors: black (probably Space Gray), white (silver), green, blue, and rose gold. The green, blue, and rose gold options in the mockup image seem to resemble the current lineup of the iPad Air 4, which is a light mint green and sky blue, and a very pink-looking rose gold. I'm not sure about you guys, but colored iMacs? Yes, I'll take rose gold, please, and thank you.

It's been another whirlwind week with some crazy rumors in the Apple sector, so let's get right down to it.

While we're on the topic of possible upcoming Apple products, there's a new leak floating out there about the third-generation AirPods. According to the leak, this new iteration may give the AirPods a more Pro-like appearance, which can be a good or bad thing, depending on who you ask. These new AirPods may have ear tips to help make them fit inside the ear rather than on it. And the charging case is a little wider but not as wide as the Pro's charging case — kind of in-between. The report also says that the third-generation AirPods will have Spatial Audio, though probably not Active Noise Cancellation. I mean, they need to have a reason for keeping the AirPods Pro around, right?

I would be curious if this is actually what the next AirPods will look like. I honestly love the in-ear fit for the AirPods Pro over the regular AirPods — how those can stay in anyone's ears is beyond me. If these new AirPods can have the same kind of style as the Pros while also having Spatial Audio and keeping the same $150-ish price point, they're sure to be a hit. Unless, of course, for whatever reason, you prefer the regular AirPods style...

And let's round the week off with some iPhone 13 concepts for good measure. This new iPhone 13 Pro concept video from the Hacker 34 is done in complete Apple fashion and shows off an in-screen Touch ID sensor, along with Face ID, reverse wireless charging and a smaller notch. I loved this concept until I saw the "No Ports" part. C'mon, I don't want a port-less iPhone — wireless charging still isn't as fast as plugging it in, and what if we need to restore the phone with a computer? I don't like the idea and hope that Apple doesn't go this route anytime soon. At least, not until wireless charging can actually match the speeds of a cable. If the iPhone 13 is going to go port-less, then I may stick it out with the best iPhone with a charging port.

In other news, there's only one episode of WandaVision left, and I'm stoked! The series started off a little weird, but I'm so glad I stuck through it — this has become one of my favorite new shows to watch, so I highly recommend getting caught up if you're not already. As far as gaming, I've been playing Persona 5 Strikers, and while it took some time to get used to the different gameplay style, I'm enjoying it a lot so far. And I also have Bravely Default II, which I'm going to get started on very soon in-between working and Persona. There's just so much to play! And I can't wait for Monster Hunter Rise next month!

Until next time!