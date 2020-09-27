After taking the last few weeks off, I must say, it's good to be back. And let me tell you — it was nice to be able to watch an Apple event like the rest of you, while my colleagues dominated with the Apple September event coverage! I haven't actually watched an Apple event like everyone else in like, ever, so it was a nice change. But I'm totally ready for the iPhone 12 event next month, that I can tell you.

But if you want the latest and greatest, then the Apple Watch Series 6 is a great option, and it only starts at $399. Our own Lory Gil reviewed the Apple Watch Series 6 herself, and she highly recommends it. Since I have a titanium Apple Watch Series 5 Edition, I don't think the blood oxygen monitoring is significant enough to get me to upgrade, even though those new blue and red case colors look hot. Honestly, as a diabetic, I'm waiting for the day that an Apple Watch that will be able to tell me my blood glucose levels, because pricking my finger multiple times a day sucks. Apple also dropped iOS 14 and watchOS 7, which I have been loving. While my iPhone Home screen has largely remained unchanged for years, I'm especially loving the new widgets and App Library features. It's just as I said months ago — iOS 14 has reinvented the Home screen. I've hidden all of my app pages from page two and beyond, and made sure to toggle on the Setting so all new app downloads just go to the App Library, rather than clutter up my Home screen. I can keep all of my apps and still have a minimalistic Home screen setup — it's all I've ever wanted. And while it isn't for everyone, I've found a few new widgets that are practical on my Home screen, since they give me useful information at a glance.