While I'm getting the iPhone 12 Pro, I'm a little disappointed that Apple has once again gone back to different cameras on the Pro and Pro Max. As someone who wants the best possible camera on her smartphone, I was certainly tempted with the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which won't be available for pre-order until November 6 with a release date of November 13. However, I learned from having the Plus size phones a few years ago, that my hands end up feeling cramped after extended use with larger sized devices. So I ended up just getting the regular iPhone 12 Pro for the sake of my tiny hands, but I'm definitely sad I'm not going to have the "best" possible iPhone camera this year around. Honestly, I loved it when the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max had the same cameras, and the only difference was the screen size. I didn't have to sacrifice camera power because of my preference for a smaller, more manageable sized device, and everyone was happy. I was really disappointed when I learned that the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max are going to have different cameras — it just feels like a step back, in my opinion. I mean I get it — the bigger size has the space for bigger sensors, but c'mon, why force someone to use a ridiculously-sized device for the camera when it's uncomfortable to do so? Sigh. Maybe Apple will go back with the iPhone 13, at least I can only hope so.