We did it, folks. We made it through another week, and boy, what a week it's been! We had both an Apple Event and Prime Day at the same time, and let me tell you — it's been exhausting for all of us here at iMore, Android Central, and Windows Central. Hopefully, you guys picked up some good deals during those two Prime Days — it was a good start to the holiday shopping season.
But let's talk about the big one...Apple's iPhone 12 event. We're getting four new iPhones: iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Personally, I have pre-ordered my iPhone 12 Pro, and I can't wait to get it this Friday! Honestly, I really would prefer the mini size, but I need the Pro camera features. I wish Apple would just make a small phone with Pro features, and I know I'm not the only one! But I know our own Lory Gil is simply ecstatic for the iPhone 12 mini — she's the biggest fan of the original iPhone SE that I know [Managing editor's note: It's just so darn cute!].
While I'm getting the iPhone 12 Pro, I'm a little disappointed that Apple has once again gone back to different cameras on the Pro and Pro Max. As someone who wants the best possible camera on her smartphone, I was certainly tempted with the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which won't be available for pre-order until November 6 with a release date of November 13. However, I learned from having the Plus size phones a few years ago, that my hands end up feeling cramped after extended use with larger sized devices. So I ended up just getting the regular iPhone 12 Pro for the sake of my tiny hands, but I'm definitely sad I'm not going to have the "best" possible iPhone camera this year around.
Honestly, I loved it when the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max had the same cameras, and the only difference was the screen size. I didn't have to sacrifice camera power because of my preference for a smaller, more manageable sized device, and everyone was happy. I was really disappointed when I learned that the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max are going to have different cameras — it just feels like a step back, in my opinion. I mean I get it — the bigger size has the space for bigger sensors, but c'mon, why force someone to use a ridiculously-sized device for the camera when it's uncomfortable to do so? Sigh. Maybe Apple will go back with the iPhone 13, at least I can only hope so.
And let's talk about that HomePod mini! It's definitely cute, and honestly, the biggest surprise was the price tag — it's only $99. I was expecting it to be at least triple digits, maybe like $150. But at the $99 price, it's pretty dang affordable, and I know I'll be picking up at least one or two for the house, especially for the new Intercom feature, since you can record voice messages to be sent to various Apple devices. I can see that coming in handy for when I need to tell my husband, who works from home as well, something without having to get up from my desk.
I'm a little shocked that we didn't see AirTags or AirPods Studio yet, but I'm sure that it's only a matter of time now. From the way things stand, it looks like we may have another Apple Event next month for Apple Silicon Macs. Perhaps it would also be a good time to show off AirTags or AirPods Studio also? I guess we'll have to wait and see.
Anyway, I'm excited! I got my iPhone 12 Pro pre-order in right at 5 a.m. Pacific this past Friday, so now it's just about playing the waiting game. Did you order an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro? Or are you waiting for the iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max? Let me know!
-Christine Romero-Chan
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
