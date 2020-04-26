Hello fellow iMorians, and welcome back to another week of From the Editor's Desk. Boy, do we have a lot to talk about this week! First off, the new iPhone SE (2020) has launched, and it's quite a winner. Our own Lory Gil gave her first hands-on impressions of the device after about a week of use, and she's definitely impressed, as well as many others. While I'm not going to just go trade in my iPhone 11 Pro for it, the new iPhone SE is actually quite impressive.

Why is the iPhone SE such a big deal? It packs in plenty of power into a familiar package (the 4.7-inch size of the iPhone 8), and the price point is much more appealing to most instead of reaching the $1000 mark like most phones nowadays, including the iPhone 11 Pro series. With the iPhone SE, you're getting the same A13 Bionic chip that is in the iPhone 11 line, so it is fairly future-proof for the next few years. It also has Portrait Mode with Portrait Lighting (though like the XR, it only works on humans), which is a first for an iPhone that still has a Home button, which is another reason. In this day and age where face masks are necessary, Face ID simply just doesn't work all the time, so having the option for Touch ID is certainly welcome once again. And for the starting price of $399, I mean, you seriously can't beat that in terms of value. If you want to get a more in-depth dive on the iPhone SE, don't miss Lory's review — you won't regret it! Speaking of how far things have come, the Apple Watch turned 5-years-old this past Friday. Oliver Haslam wrote up a fantastic article about the history of the Apple Watch, and I highly recommend you go read it if you haven't already.