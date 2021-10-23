Save on M1 iPad Pro: $100 off at Amazon

Elon Musk mercilessly trolls Tim Cook over Apple's $19 cleaning cloth

"Come see the Apple Cloth"
Stephen Warwick

Apple Polishing ClothSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Elon Musk has trolled Tim Cook on Twitter over its new cleaning cloth.
  • Tim Cook posted in celebration of a new Apple store in Istanbul.
  • Musk mocked the new product stating "come see the Apple Cloth."

Tesla CEO and Founder Elon Musk has mercilessly trolled Tim Cook on Twiter over Apple's new $19 cleaning cloth.

Cook posted on Friday in celebration of Apple's new store in Istanbul stating:

Introducing Apple Bağdat Caddesi, our beautiful new store in Istanbul. We're glad to be a part of this vibrant community and we can't wait to welcome customers to this spectacular new space.

Musk replied to the tweet stating "Come see the Apple Cloth TM" much to the joy of the internet.

Musk was, of course, mocking the new Apple cleaning cloth the company now sells on its website. Alongside its new MacBook Pro (2021) and AirPods 3, Apple quietly released a new non-abrasive polishing cloth for cleaning any Apple display that costs an eye-watering $19. From the company's website:

Made with soft, non-abrasive material, the Polishing Cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively.

Hilariously, the 'Compatibility' section of the product contains basically every Apple device with a screen. Whilst plenty of people have mocked the cloth as a prime example of ridiculous Apple products at ridiculous prices, the cloth is extremely popular and currently won't ship until January if you try to buy one.

On Monday Apple released its new MacBook Pro featuring the new M1 Pro and M1 Max Apple silicon chips, and a 120Hz mini-LED display, setting the new Pro apart as Apple's best MacBook ever.

