Save up to $70: Amazon has the Apple Watch down to as low as $169

The multiverse

Elon Musk says he tried to sell Tesla to Apple but Tim Cook refused

What would the world have been if Apple bought Tesla?
Joe Wituschek

Elon MuskSource: Recode

What you need to know

  • Elon Musk says he debated selling Tesla to Apple but Tim Cook refused the meeting.
  • Musk claims the communication (or lack thereof) occurred during the Model 3 project.

We always ponder the "what if" scenarios, and one of the biggest questions that have found its way into almost everyone in the tech community's brain is, "What if Apple bought Tesla?" Well, it appears that Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, had the same idea at one point.

In a tweet, Musk says that when Tesla was working on the Model 3, he reached out to Apple to talk about a potential acquisition of the company. According to Musk, Apple CEO Tim Cook refused to take the meeting.

Musk dropped this revelation when responding to someone talking about the potential battery technology in a future Apple Car.

Now, we don't know much about this potential sale other than what Musk said and the tech community is aware of his tendencies to be...extravagant. It's not clear how serious this potential acquisition was and how far it made its way within Apple.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Apple is also in the middle of working on its own self-driving car project, Project Titan. While the details of what will come out of that project are still highly debated, a recent report suggests that it could result in Apple releasing its own passenger car as soon as 2024.

Joe Wituschek

Joe Wituschek has been in the technology industry for over a decade. Formerly Apple, Joe now covers the company as a news writer for iMore. Connect with Joe on Twitter @joewituschek.