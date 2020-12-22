Elon Musk says he tried to sell Tesla to Apple but Tim Cook refused

What you need to know
- Elon Musk says he debated selling Tesla to Apple but Tim Cook refused the meeting.
- Musk claims the communication (or lack thereof) occurred during the Model 3 project.
We always ponder the "what if" scenarios, and one of the biggest questions that have found its way into almost everyone in the tech community's brain is, "What if Apple bought Tesla?" Well, it appears that Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, had the same idea at one point.
In a tweet, Musk says that when Tesla was working on the Model 3, he reached out to Apple to talk about a potential acquisition of the company. According to Musk, Apple CEO Tim Cook refused to take the meeting.
Musk dropped this revelation when responding to someone talking about the potential battery technology in a future Apple Car.
Now, we don't know much about this potential sale other than what Musk said and the tech community is aware of his tendencies to be...extravagant. It's not clear how serious this potential acquisition was and how far it made its way within Apple.
Apple is also in the middle of working on its own self-driving car project, Project Titan. While the details of what will come out of that project are still highly debated, a recent report suggests that it could result in Apple releasing its own passenger car as soon as 2024.
Protect your MacBook in luxurious style with Harber London's leather sleeve
When an ordinary laptop sleeve won't do for your precious MacBook, consider Harber London's selection of high-end leather cases.
James Bond studio that Apple tried to buy in 2018 back on the market
MGM, the studio behind James Bond that Apple reportedly tried to buy in 2018 may be back on market, according to the latest reports.
iPhone supply 'tight' with two Apple manufacturers on probation
A new report says the supply of Apple's iPhone could suffer after Apple placed a second supplier on probation following a riot at one of its factories.
Not sold on Philips Hue light strips? Try these awesome alternatives!
Philips Hue may offer one of the best smart lighting systems on the market, but its light strips have some worthwhile competitors. Here's a look at the best alternatives to Philips Hue light strips!