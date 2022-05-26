What you need to know
- Ember has announced the Ember Cup, a new iPhone-controlled drinking vessel.
- Owners can control the temperature using their iPhone and keep their drinks warm.
- Pricing starts at $99.95
Ember was already the company that made a travel mug that you could control the temperature of using your iPhone, but now it's also the maker of a dinky little coffee cup as well. The new Ember Cup is small at just 6 ounces, making it perfect for those more diminutive drinks like flat whites and espressos.
Ignoring whether you really need to control the temperature of a coffee that you'll drink in a few gulps for a moment, the new cup itself is pretty cool to look at. It comes in two colors — black and copper — with prices that start at a relatively low $99.95. That's a bargain compared to the aforementioned travel mug that cost twice that. The middle child, a 10-ounce Ember Mug, costs $129.95 while the larger 14-ounce offering costs even more.
In terms of functionality, the Ember Cup does what you expect it to do. It holds coffee and can keep your drink hot for up to 1.5 hours so long as it's got battery life to spare. Place it on the charging coaster and there's no limit to how long it'll keep your drink warm.
Ideal for espresso-based drinks such as cappuccinos, cortados, and flat whites, the new Ember Cup 6 oz offers a premium coffee experience that does more than keep your coffee hot. Our smart mug allows you to set your preferred drinking temperature, so you can enjoy your expertly crafted hot drink —just the way you like it— from the first sip to the last drop.
It's all very impressive if you need such a thing in your life and it might just be the best iPhone you could buy for the coffee lover in your life. You can order one right now direct from Ember.
Rare Steve Jobs check for $9.18 goes under the hammer, could fetch $25k
A rare check signed by Steve Jobs dated July 23, 1976, has just gone up for auction and could be worth a lot more than it was originally written out for...
Apple store workers get surprise pay rise as union pressure grows
Apple plans to give U.S. workers a pay rise in the face of growing pressure from unions that are emerging in some retail locations.
Renders show the stunning new purple iPhone 14 Pro months before release
Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone 14 lineup later this year and a YouTube channel might have just given us our first proper look at what is sure to be the hottest iPhone 14 Pro color — a stunning purple.
Find a band that goes with your gold Apple Watch
Not just any band goes with the gold Apple Watch, so we’ve rounded up the best gold Apple Watch bands just for you.