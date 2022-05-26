Ember was already the company that made a travel mug that you could control the temperature of using your iPhone, but now it's also the maker of a dinky little coffee cup as well. The new Ember Cup is small at just 6 ounces, making it perfect for those more diminutive drinks like flat whites and espressos.

Ignoring whether you really need to control the temperature of a coffee that you'll drink in a few gulps for a moment, the new cup itself is pretty cool to look at. It comes in two colors — black and copper — with prices that start at a relatively low $99.95. That's a bargain compared to the aforementioned travel mug that cost twice that. The middle child, a 10-ounce Ember Mug, costs $129.95 while the larger 14-ounce offering costs even more.

In terms of functionality, the Ember Cup does what you expect it to do. It holds coffee and can keep your drink hot for up to 1.5 hours so long as it's got battery life to spare. Place it on the charging coaster and there's no limit to how long it'll keep your drink warm.