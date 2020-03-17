What you need to know
- Apple has launched a new movie bundle sale.
- Class trilogies are being discounted as much as 50% off.
- There are also a number of single titles on sale as well as a $1 movie rental.
Apple had launched a huge app sale recently, and now it has turned its eye to iTunes. The company has launched a new, limited-time promotion that discounts a number of movie bundles for all of us who are now practicing social distancing.
A lot of the titles are discounted by as much as 50% off, and almost all bundles are at least 33% off their normal price. From Batman to the Hobbit, and The Lord of the Rings to Back to the Future, there are a ton of classic trilogies and more that are being discounted for the sale.
- Batman 4 Film Collection: $20.00 at iTunes
- IT 2-Film Collection: $15.00 at iTunes
- Hobbit Motion Picture Trilogy: $20.00 at iTunes
- Lord of the Ring Trilogy: $20.00 at iTunes
- Dirty Harry Collection: $20.00 at iTunes
- Planet of the Apes Trilogy: $20.00 at iTunes
- John Wick Chapter 1-3: $25.00 at iTunes
- Ocean's 8 & Ocean's 11 2-Film Collection: $15.00 at iTunes
- Back to the Future Trilogy: $20.00 at iTunes
- Meet the Parents Trilogy: $20.00 at iTunes
- Star Trek 3-Movie Collection: $20.00 at iTunes
- Shaggy And Scooby-Doo 3-Film Collection: $10.00 at iTunes
If one of the above collections doesn't suit your fancy, iTunes also has plenty of individual titles for sale. Currently, every Star Wars movie is $5 off and available for $15. You can also rent The Goldfinch for $1.00 as the title is the iTunes promotional rental of the week.
