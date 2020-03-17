Apple had launched a huge app sale recently, and now it has turned its eye to iTunes. The company has launched a new, limited-time promotion that discounts a number of movie bundles for all of us who are now practicing social distancing.

A lot of the titles are discounted by as much as 50% off, and almost all bundles are at least 33% off their normal price. From Batman to the Hobbit, and The Lord of the Rings to Back to the Future, there are a ton of classic trilogies and more that are being discounted for the sale.

Batman 4 Film Collection: $20.00 at iTunes

IT 2-Film Collection: $15.00 at iTunes

Hobbit Motion Picture Trilogy: $20.00 at iTunes

Lord of the Ring Trilogy: $20.00 at iTunes

Dirty Harry Collection: $20.00 at iTunes

Planet of the Apes Trilogy: $20.00 at iTunes

John Wick Chapter 1-3: $25.00 at iTunes

Ocean's 8 & Ocean's 11 2-Film Collection: $15.00 at iTunes

Back to the Future Trilogy: $20.00 at iTunes

Meet the Parents Trilogy: $20.00 at iTunes

Star Trek 3-Movie Collection: $20.00 at iTunes

Shaggy And Scooby-Doo 3-Film Collection: $10.00 at iTunes

If one of the above collections doesn't suit your fancy, iTunes also has plenty of individual titles for sale. Currently, every Star Wars movie is $5 off and available for $15. You can also rent The Goldfinch for $1.00 as the title is the iTunes promotional rental of the week.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.