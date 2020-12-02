Benchmarks show M1 runs Windows 10 faster than Surface Pro X

An AWS Engineer has run Windows 10 on Apple's M1 Chip using virtualization software, absolutely destroying the Surface Pro X's benchmarks in the process.

As we reported last week:

While it is currently not officially supported by Microsoft, a developer has successfully virtualized the ARM version of Windows on an Apple silicon-based Mac. As reported by The 8-Bit, Alexandar Graf posted on Twitter that he was able to accomplish the feat using the QEMU virtualizer.

Now, benchmarks posted on Thanksgiving weekend show that the benchmarks of the Apple M1 whilst running Windows, and the results are insane.

As reported by ZDNet:

A developer using the handle @imbushuo on Twitter has posted Geekbench versions 4 and 5 scores that compare Windows 10 on Arm on an M1 computer with the Microsoft-made Surface Pro X. Windows on an M1 got a single-core score of 1,288 and multi-core score of 5,685 whereas the Surface Pro X's scores were roughly 800 and 3,000 in those respective benchmarks. Per MSpoweruser, the Surface Pro X benchmark was made using the SQ2 Arm-based chip that was co-developed by Qualcomm and Microsoft for Microsoft's latest Surface Pro X computers.

As the report notes, whilst these results are probably not conclusive, early indications are that Apple's new M1 chips can run Windows on ARM better than Microsoft can, which would be quite something. The full results are included in @imbusho's tweet below: