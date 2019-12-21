A former Apple engineer accused of stealing trade secrets from Apple's self-driving car project must remain under surveillance, a U.S. District Judge has ruled.

As reported by Bloomberg Zhang Xiaolang was arrested in July 2018 whilst trying to catch a flight to China. Judge Edward Davila ruled that Zhang remains a flight risk, and as such must continue to wear a tracking device whilst he awaits trial. Zhang is alleged to have taken files relating to Apple's self-driving car project, Titan, before disclosing that he was going to work for a Chinese competitor.

A second man accused of stealing trade secrets, Jizhong Chen, will no longer have to wear a tracker after the judge said he wasn't convinced of risk. Chen was arrested in January, also trying to board a flight to China. A previous report on Chen notes: