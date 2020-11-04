Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple will begin to offer "click-and-collect" service at its retail locations in England beginning on Friday, November 6. According to the report, this format will allow Apple to still serve customers for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and HomePod mini launch during England's national lockdown.

In order to prepare its stores for the new format, Apple will close its retail locations in England on Wednesday, November 5. They will reopen on Friday, November 6 with the new format up and running.

England's COVID-19 lockdown begins on November 5 and extends until at least December 2. The new restrictions specify that all non-essential stores will close to walk-in customers, but retailers may still offer delivery and "click-and-collect" services.

The "click-and-collect" format provides service at the front of the Apple Store, enabling customers to stop by and pick up online orders. Customers will not be permitted inside the store and will need to book an appointment at the time of purchase to know when they can swing by to pick up their orders.

Apple's Express storefronts allow customers to collect online orders at a safe and convenient pickup window. Browsing the store is not permitted, and service is offered only with a reserved time slot. Click-and-collect service allows for the same convenient pickup of orders and returns, but Genius Support is unavailable. Apple has not updated the status of the iPhone Upgrade Program, which is only available in-store in the UK.

The format should allow Apple to serve customers who want to pick up their new iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, or HomePod mini at their local Apple Store rather than shipping it to their home.