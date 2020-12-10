What you need to know
- A new Apple patent has revealed how Apple could one day include an enhanced under-display fingerprint sensor in the iPhone.
A new Apple patent has revealed how Apple could one day include Touch ID under the display of the iPhone.
Published Thursday, the patent is titled 'ENHANCED UNDER-DISPLAY FINGERPRINT SENSING USING ANGLE-FOCUSED NARROW FIELD-OF-VIEW FILTERS and the abstract states:
An apparatus for fingerprint sensing includes a light-emitting layer, an optical layer, a filter layer and a pixelated image sensor. The light-emitting layer is covered by a transparent layer, and can illuminate a surface touching the transparent layer and allows transmission of reflected light from the surface to the optical layer. The optical layer includes a plurality of optical elements. The filter layer includes a number of apertures and spatially processes the reflected light. The pixelated image sensor can sense the spatially processed light. At least one of the optical layer or the filter layer enables an angle-focused FOV filtering of the reflected light.
The basic premise is obvious, an under-display fingerprint sensor could one day be used in the iPhone to integrate Touch ID underneath the display, perhaps signaling a return of the much-loved feature to Apple's flagship smartphone. This patent reveals how the Touch ID sensor could use narrow field-of-view filtering to improve the accuracy and detection of the sensor.
Just yesterday it emerged that Apple was asking iPhone users about their preference between Touch ID and Face ID, hinting the company may be considering returning the feature to the iPhone. There is always the possibility Apple could include Touch ID embedded in the iPhone's power/lock button, as it did with the iPad Air this year.
EU could shut down Apple TV+ unless it meets European content requirements
EU laws first reported last year that will require streaming platforms to host at least 30% European content are now being realized.
WhatsApp wants Apple's privacy labels to apply to iMessage as well
WhatsApp isn't happy that iMessage doesn't have to explain itself in the same way other apps do.
UK threatens legal challenge against Facebook’s encryption plans
As per a report from Sky News, the UK hasn’t ordered Facebook to provide access to end-to-end encrypted messages on WhatsApp. However, it plans to use a legal power to issue an injunction against the social networking giant to prevent it from enabling end-to-end encryption across all its platforms.
Dress your iPhone 12 Pro Max to weather any heavy-duty situation
Whether you work outdoors, enjoy rough adventures, or you're just particularly clumsy, a rugged case for the iPhone 12 Pro Max is never a bad idea. Keep your iPhone in pristine case with a protective heavy-duty case like one of these.